SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® has expanded its popular line of naturally flavored Dixie Botanicals® Dew Drops Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Tinctures to include strawberry and tangerine.
"Our bodies have a natural endocannabinoid system and many of us are endocannabinoid deficient, which hinders that system from bringing our bodies to homeostasis," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "Easy-to-take products like the Dew Drops CBD Oil Tinctures provide a simple, convenient way to take care of our bodies."
Dixie Botanicals® Dew Drops CBD Oil Tinctures, including the new strawberry and tangerine flavors, are naturally flavored and formulated for rapid absorption when taken under the tongue.
Both flavors are available in two sizes to allow consumers to choose the option that best fits their needs and preferences. Each one-ounce bottle offers 250 mg of CBD while the two-ounce bottle provides a total of 500 mg of CBD. Dixie Botanicals® Dew Drops CBD Oil Tinctures come with a convenient dropper to easily measure intake and are packaged in an amber bottle to preserve freshness.
"We recognize that the natural taste of CBD oil may not be preferable for many of our consumers. That is why we offer naturally flavored options like our Dew Drops," said Todd Morrow, President of HempMeds®. "Our vanilla-flavored Dew Drops are one of our best-selling products so we are confident that these new strawberry and tangerine flavors will also be well-received."
To purchase the new strawberry and tangerine Dixie Botanicals® Dew Drops CBD Oil Tinctures, visit https://hempmedspx.com/product/dixie-botanicals-dew-drops-cbd-oil-tinctures/.
About HempMeds®
Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.
