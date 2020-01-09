hempSMART, a Subsidiary of Marijuana Company of America, Appoints Global Marketing and Sales Manager to Drive Marketing, Growth, and Sales for hempSMART(TM) Brand

- hempSMART hires Gloria Albarran Lynch, a 25-year business veteran with significant business development and sales/marketing experience, as new Global Marketing and Sales Manager - hempSMART implements a new traditional sales channel strategy, in addition to current affiliate marketing model, for its proprietary hempSMART(TM) products - hempSMART targets $2M in revenue in 2020, a 100% year-over-year growth