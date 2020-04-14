ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Company of America, Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Gloria Albarran Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer of hempSMART™ Corporate. Ms. Lynch brings a wealth of experience and knowledge into the CBD marketplace. She is exceptionally qualified to develop and implement effective strategies that will increase the company's revenue streams.
"Our re-branding and segmented branding strategies will address the global market and give us a broader reach. The unified LOOK of our product lines will allow our customers to quickly recognize us on the store shelf. It is our intention to make this a legacy Brand You Can Trust. Our established Network Marketing Associates and our Wholesale Distributors are excited about the new product lines and anxious to help us grow! The hempSMART™ Corporate brand name will separate product lines into three segments: hempSMART – Pure™, hempSMART – Luxe™ and SMRT – by hempSMART™. Each line targets a defined audience and will be positioned in its respective media categories. HempSMART™ Corporate will oversee each brand to ensure that all brands maintain our core values throughout every facet of the business – our brand promise, recognized, understood and felt throughout every consumer touch point including media, on-site experience, customer service, and loyalty programs," stated Jesus Quintero, CEO of MCOA.
In her new position as Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Lynch will be leading the hempSMART Corporate marketing strategy, directing the roll out of each new product line. She said: "I am truly delighted to have this once in a lifetime opportunity. For me it is really a dream come true to be able to design and develop these superior product lines, as an extension to the established premium hempSMART™ products. The brand name is already well respected, and now we will be positioned to engage a larger audience of potential customers in "niche" markets. The wellness and beauty markets continue to be strong and introducing CBD into the mainstream will extend our Company goals. HempSMART™ is becoming a robust Marketing company in the CBD / Hemp marketplace. We have taken our Research & Development expertise, created premium products, developed our audience and added a new extensive collection of products that will surely become household necessities. I am excited for our Future!"
During our "Stay-At-Home mandate," our Company has been reaching out to consumers that want to strengthen their immune systems with offers that are easy on their wallet. Currently we have a Flash Sale on all of our products at 30% off savings, however, we have decided to run this special until April 30, 2020. (www.hempsmart.com).
About Marijuana Company of America Inc.
MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART™, which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing and retail sales program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop.
Legal Status of Cannabis
While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.
For more information, please visit the Company's websites at: MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com ; HmpSMART.com