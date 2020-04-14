- hempSMART appoints Gloria A. Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer, continuing the implementation of their Global Sales & Marketing strategy established in January of this year. - Ms. Lynch is leading the company's aggressive Sales & Marketing strategy which includes the addition of new product lines developed to reach a wider audience. Each line of products is focused on a specific consumer demographic, positioned to fully meet their needs and lifestyle. - This appointment fortifies the company's focus in providing superior CBD products to our customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. - During our "Stay-At-Home" mandate, our Company has been reaching out to consumers that want to strengthen their immune systems with special deals that are easy on their wallet. Currently we have a Flash Sale on all of our products with savings up to 30% off. We have decided to extend this special offer until April 30, 2020. (www.hempsmart.com). Order now while supplies last!