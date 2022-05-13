Some of the Causes of Back Pain and Best Practices to Get Rid of it
LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The family-owned company, Hempvana, publishes a blog post on back pain, which is one of the most common types of pain that tens of millions of Americans experience yearly.
The blog states that there's a possibility that back pain may be the cause of something more severe than just a bad night's sleep, as 8% of Americans suffer from chronic back pain.
The Hempvana blog post then discusses whether people should medicate their back pain depending on if the pain is temporary or not. The blog discusses non-medicated ways of healing back pain that can be incorporated into everyday routines, such as working on posture, changing their sleep position, switching up a desk to a standing desk, and massage therapy.
"Our cream utilizes trolamine salicylate, which is very similar to aspirin and can help promote numbness in the affected area. We formulated our cream at 10% trolamine salicylate, which is the maximum allowed for an over-the-counter product," the blog states.
Hempavana's products are infused with hemp, which has anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce pain. These products include gels and creams that target muscle aches. Hempvana soothes those arthritis aches and pains so customers can be comfortable doing everyday tasks and enjoy their favorite activities again.
About Hempvana:
Founded in June 2018, Hempvana is a family-run company based right here in the USA. Hempvana was founded because, like many other Americans, our family is all too familiar with pain. Fibromyalgia, arthritis, severe back pain, and multiple biking and skiing injuries are just some of the issues we've had to deal with over the years. So, we set out on a journey to find a pain management solution that actually works. After several iterations of product formulas, testing, and trials, we have finally found what works for us. We hope you enjoy it, too.
Hempanava blends FDA-approved, high-quality ingredients with natural remedies that have been used at home for centuries.
