With a multitude of adverse health effects that come from bad posture, Hempvana has released a solution that corrects posture and provides not only instant relief but long-term relief as well.
LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hempvana has launched a new product, Straight 8, that provides an easy and comfortable way to correct poor posture. Back and neck pain are at the top of the list of consequences of poor posture, but there are many other symptoms, such as headaches, poor balance, and breathing difficulties. Straight 8's unique eight points of support engage the lower back, middle back, shoulders, and neck to deliver instant relief as soon as it is put on. Lightweight and discreet, Straight 8 is comfortable enough to wear all day underneath clothing or on top of it.
Bad posture can restrict a person's free movement making exercise and daily functioning difficult. It can also lead to movement patterns that require more energy from the body daily. The effects of poor posture habits can be significant, yet many still consider poor posture a mere aesthetic concern. On the contrary, good posture can help prevent shoulder, neck, and back pain, make it easier to breathe and digest your food and helps maintain flexibility and balance.
"Good posture is a foundation for good health," says Wendy Katzman, a physical therapist and former professor at the University of California San Francisco Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Science.
Hempvana can help people stand straight and feel great while wearing Straight 8, a new training tool that enables you to stand taller, widen your shoulders, and align your spine. In addition, Straight 8 begins shifting your posture the moment you put it on - providing instant relief while helping reduce pain from slouching.
Straight 8's unique design includes eight points of support to engage the lower and middle back, shoulders, and neck - working together to deliver perfect alignment and encourage muscle memory to reinforce proper posture. Also, unlike many other braces, Straight 8 is ultra-comfortable woven with moisture-wicking hemp fibers to make wearing it all day an easy decision. Lightweight and discreet - Hempvana has raised the bar regarding posture correcting braces.
Hempvana is no stranger to helping relieve pain. As America's #1 Hemp Pain Relief Brand, it has been designing and releasing products using a blend of FDA-approved, high-quality ingredients with natural remedies since 2018. The launch of the Straight 8 brace is an excellent complement to the rest of its pain relief product selection. So why struggle with poor posture and pain when there is an easy and comfortable solution? The brace is available on Hempvana's website as well as on Amazon.
About Hempvana: Hempvana is a US-based, family-run company founded in 2018. Following their belief in marrying nature and science, Hempvana combines the benefits of plants with known active ingredients listed by the FDA. They do not believe anyone should have to compromise when it comes to pain relief. After multiple iterations of product formulas, testing, and trials, Hempvana is confident in its premium line of pain relief products. So start enjoying life again - without pain. Check out Hempvana's site for additional information and to check out and purchase their diverse line of pain relief products for yourself.
