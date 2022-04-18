Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Abilene, Texas is excited to be holding an open house event on May 5 to celebrate 10 years in business.
ABILENE, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa can't wait to celebrate 10 years in business and share this huge milestone with everyone! Here are the event details, for those who would like to join:
10th Anniversary Open House!
- Where: Hendrick Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, 950 North 19th St., Suite 200, Abilene, Texas 79601
- When: 5 - 7 p.m., Thursday, May 5
- What: Refreshments, demos, raffles, vendors and event-only specials! Plus, attend for a chance to WIN a $500 gift card (Must be present at the time of the raffle to receive gift.)
Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa is honored to have the opportunity to continue serving the Abilene community for 10 years and counting — delivering the highest level of care and expertise through a comprehensive menu of plastic surgery and results-driven medical spa treatments.
"It has been such an honor to help our clients look and feel their best," says board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kevin Bridge. "We are so appreciative of their dedication and so grateful for all the success we've had in the past 10 years."
About Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa
Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa offers a wide variety of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, as well as medical spa services, in a tranquil, state-of-the art environment to help clients take the next step in their health and wellness journey with confidence and ease. Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa offers both surgical and non-surgical treatments, including fat grafting, breast augmentation, buttock augmentation, rhinoplasty, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, Botox®, dermal fillers, photofacials, laser skin tightening, non-surgical body contouring with CoolSculpting®, laser hair removal, microneedling and more.
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kevin Bridge and the specially-trained staff are focused on providing a nurturing environment where all questions and concerns are carefully and warmly addressed. Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa provides individually-tailored treatment options to help you exceed your aesthetic goals and live your life with confidence.
To get started with a treatment or procedure at Hendrick Plastic Surgery & MedSpa, schedule your free consultation today by calling 325.670.5320 or visiting https://hendrickplastic.com/.
About Kevin Bridge, MD
Kevin Bridge is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has obtained extensive surgical training. Dr. Bridge graduated summa cum laude from North Carolina State University, where he earned a degree in biochemistry and was class valedictorian. Dr. Bridge earned his master's degree from the University of North Carolina School of Public Health and his medical degree from the University of North Carolina.
Dr. Bridge completed his general surgery residency at the University of Iowa and his training in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Emory University. During his time at Emory, Dr. Bridge was privileged to be trained by leaders in the field of both breast reconstruction and aesthetic surgery. He was honored as a Regan Fellow with Operation Smile and traveled to Paraguay to perform cleft lip and palate procedures.
Dr. Bridge is now an assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center's School of Public Health in Abilene, where he plans to do research in childhood trauma prevention and breast cancer.
Media Contact
Candice Rosenquist, Hendrick Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, 325.670.5320, plasticsinfo@hendrickhealth.org
SOURCE Hendrick Plastic Surgery and MedSpa