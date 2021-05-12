Hendricks Behavioral Hospital Photo

 By US HealthVest

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What:  

US HealthVest will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hendricks Behavioral Hospital, a 112-bed behavioral hospital that dramatically expands mental health and substance use treatment services in Indiana. The celebration will feature a keynote address by Jay Chaudhary, Director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.





Who:

Jay Chaudhary, Director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction



Jerry Sheward, MD, Medical Director, Hendricks Behavioral Hospital



Richard Kresch, MD, President & CEO, US HealthVest



Kevin Speer, President & CEO, Hendricks Regional Health



Brian Tabor, President, Indiana Hospital Association





When:  

Friday, May 14 at 11:00am





Where:     

Hendricks Behavioral Hospital, 1051 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN





Additional

Details:

Hendricks Behavioral Hospital, a 112-bed newly constructed hospital, offers a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment to patients in Indiana. Affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, the new behavioral hospital provides evidence-based behavioral health and substance abuse services to all patients, regardless of ability to pay. The hospital is open 24/7 with a crisis center offering free assessments.

 

