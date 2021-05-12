INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
US HealthVest will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hendricks Behavioral Hospital, a 112-bed behavioral hospital that dramatically expands mental health and substance use treatment services in Indiana. The celebration will feature a keynote address by Jay Chaudhary, Director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
Who:
Jay Chaudhary, Director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction
Jerry Sheward, MD, Medical Director, Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
Richard Kresch, MD, President & CEO, US HealthVest
Kevin Speer, President & CEO, Hendricks Regional Health
Brian Tabor, President, Indiana Hospital Association
When:
Friday, May 14 at 11:00am
Where:
Hendricks Behavioral Hospital, 1051 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN
Additional
Hendricks Behavioral Hospital, a 112-bed newly constructed hospital, offers a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment to patients in Indiana. Affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, the new behavioral hospital provides evidence-based behavioral health and substance abuse services to all patients, regardless of ability to pay. The hospital is open 24/7 with a crisis center offering free assessments.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hendricks-behavioral-hospital-to-host-grand-opening-ceremony-301290039.html
SOURCE US HealthVest