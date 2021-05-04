FARMINGTON, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CytoVeris Inc., an emerging company formed with the vision of harnessing advanced technology and real-time AI solutions to enhance the quality of surgical oncology and improve patient care, today announced that Henry Couture has joined the company as Director of Quality. Mr. Couture has an extensive background with over 20 years of experience leading quality and safety initiatives. As Director of Quality, Mr. Couture will further develop CytoVeris' quality system and ensure compliance as the company readies itself for FDA approval of its first medical device.
"We are at an exciting and critical turning point in the development of our optical-guided surgical tool and are currently planning for our first intraoperative human trials," said Dr. Alan Kersey, President and CEO of CytoVeris. "Henry's management experience in medical device quality systems and years of leading companies through the quality management system lifecycle will be invaluable as we move forward. We are thrilled to leverage his expertise to further empower our mission to elevate the surgical outcomes of breast cancer patients by enhancing the standards of surgical oncology."
Mr. Couture joins CytoVeris with over 20 years leading medical device companies in quality initiatives and is a Lead Auditor for ISO 9001 and 13485. He has successfully led companies from initial Quality System set-up and registration through to ongoing audits, surveillance, and system maturity. Mr. Couture has directed numerous companies in their quality efforts including Bio-Techne, Eckert & Ziegler Bebig, New Brunswick Scientific, and Protedyne. Mr. Couture has a B.A. in Physics and is a Certified Quality Engineer.
"I am thrilled to join the CytoVeris Team and lead the QMS efforts," said Mr. Couture. "Our customers expect an unyielding commitment to quality. I am confident in our plans to deploy and implement fully compliant and least burdensome quality processes."
About CytoVeris:
CytoVeris is driven by a convergence of a passion for science and compassion for cancer patients by enhancing the quality of surgical oncology through the development of optical-guided surgical tools and machine learning - ensuring surgeons can remove all the cancer in a single surgical procedure. CytoVeris is leveraging the melding of powerful optical spectroscopic technologies, knowledge of biochemical alteration during carcinogenesis, and explainable artificial intelligence to bring new capabilities into the hands of surgeons, and drive improvements in patient outcomes.
