NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapeutics Market value is set to grow by USD 1.00 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Moreover, the market is segmented by Product and Geography segments. The availability of patient-focused programs to assist disease management is notably driving the hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market growth, although factors such as late and inaccurate diagnosis may impede the market growth.
Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.05
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alfasigma Spa, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Lupin Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Norgine BV, and Rebiotix Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- NADs
- Antibiotics
- Others
The hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market share growth by the NADs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The NADs segment will grow moderately during the forecast period. Although rifaximin is better tolerated, NADs are preferred as the first line of therapy due to the side effects associated with antibiotics, such as alterations in gut flora. NADs are also inexpensive. Hence, the demand for NAD HE therapeutics is expected to increase during the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions.
The presence of the US, which is the largest market for pharmaceuticals in the world will facilitate the hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Availability of Patient-focused Programs to Assist Disease Management to Drive the Market Growth
Vendors in the market conduct several programs to help patients manage HE. For instance, Salix conducts the Hepatic Encephalopathy Living Program (H.E.L.P.), which provides support to patients and their caregivers to manage HE. H.E.L.P. provides a 24/7 helpline service that is managed by trained nurses to address queries and make reminder calls about medicine refills and doctor visits. Such programs improve convenience for patients, which increases adherence to therapeutics. The availability of such patient-focused programs to assist with the management of HE will drive the growth of the global HE therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Late and Inaccurate Diagnosis to Challenge the Market Growth
The symptoms of HE are non-specific. They include personality changes, slurred speech, poor coordination, lethargy, confusion, trembling hands, and bad breath. The symptoms are usually subtle and may be attributed incorrectly to other causes. This can cause delays in diagnosis or inaccurate diagnosis. The absence of an agreed standard procedure or diagnostic test is also a challenge that compounds concerns about the diagnosis of the disease. Hence, the late and inaccurate diagnosis of HE could affect the growth of the global HE therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Our Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market Report Covers the Following Areas:
- Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market size
- Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market trends
- Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market analysis
Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alfasigma Spa, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Lupin Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Norgine BV, and Rebiotix Inc. among others.
Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hepatic encephalopathy (he) therapeutics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- NADs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfasigma Spa
- ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Horizon Therapeutics Plc
- Lupin Ltd.
- Mallinckrodt Plc
- Norgine BV
- Rebiotix Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
