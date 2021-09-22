NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hepatitis B and C diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 1.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for molecular diagnostics in the diagnosis of HBV and HCV will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- Procedure
- Immunodiagnostics
- NAT
- Diseases
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70927
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Blood Group Typing Market
Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hepatitis B and C diagnostics market report covers the following areas:
- Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market size
- Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market trends
- Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market analysis
This study identifies strategies of healthcare organizations toward simplifying the diagnostic process as one of the prime reasons driving the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hepatitis B and C diagnostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hepatitis B and C diagnostics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hepatitis B and C diagnostics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Procedure
- Market segments
- Comparison by Procedure
- Immunodiagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- NAT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Procedure
Market Segmentation by Diseases
- Market segments
- Comparison by Diseases
- Hepatitis B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hepatitis C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Diseases
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corp.
- DiaSorin SpA
- Enzo Biochem Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hepatitis-b-and-c-diagnostics-market-2021-2025--growing-demand-for-molecular-diagnostics-in-diagnosis-of-hbv-and-hcv-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-reports-301382461.html
SOURCE Technavio