BOSTON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring 2021, the Herbal Academy shared the news of Visionary and Founder Marlene Adelmann's cancer diagnosis with their community of over 500,000 members, and following the announcement, released a new series to bring trusted resources, herbs, hope, and healing support to the cancer community.
Marlene is fortunate to have a wealth of knowledge and the support of numerous herbalists and medical professionals by her side as she navigates her cancer diagnosis, but not everyone in her situation has the same support. While herbalist Marlene is temporarily stepping back from the school's daily operations to prioritize her health and recovery, she has entrusted the Herbal Academy, global leader in herbalism education with over 100,000 students worldwide, with a new mission to bring free reliable cancer resources to the public.
The Herbal Academy proactively opened a new special Held in Hope Series in honor of Founder Marlene Adelmann and her newfound friends in the cancer community with a goal to provide hope, community, and resources for holistic cancer care. In an effort to make this truly accessible, anyone is welcome to opt in to this free series at any time.
"The information in this Held in Hope Series doesn't replace medical treatment," shares Marketing Director Amber Meyers, "The mission is to help those in the cancer community cut through the clutter of an overly saturated 'cancer cure' market to bring trustworthy resources to those seeking them, and to be a source of hope and connection."
Series participants will learn about some of the Herbal Academy's top selections for holistic cancer care information from reputable books and resources with a high standard of quality; information about herbs, nutrition, and mushrooms that may provide support along with medical treatment; stress management, meditation, and other supportive practices that can be integrated into one's routine; and stories and hope from those living (and even thriving) with cancer.
The Held In Hope Series is designed for those who have recently been diagnosed with cancer, those already walking the difficult path, and those loved ones and caregivers supporting someone with cancer.
Learn more and sign up for the free Held in Hope Series anytime for trustworthy cancer resources from reliable and experienced medical professionals and herbal experts.
https://theherbalacademy.com/held-in-hope-resources-for-holistic-cancer-care/
About the Herbal Academy:
The Herbal Academy, international school of herbal arts and sciences, has enrolled over 100,000 students in their online education from beginner to advanced herbalism training programs. The Herbal Academy is dedicated to teaching the next generation of herbalists through sustainability and stewardship and promoting a lifestyle of wellness and vitality through the use of herbs, sound nutrition, and optimal health practices.
