The most popular, nonsurgical cosmetic treatment is neurotoxin injections. Here at the Naderi Center, we carry Botox™ and Dysport™, two different neurotoxin injectables.
These injectables temporarily block nerve receptors. In aesthetic medicine they are injected into the face and neck muscles to block nerve impulses and prevent the formation and worsening of fine lines and wrinkles.
Both neurotoxins are used for the same things but there are some minor differences to note. Dr. Naderi states that, "The difference between Botox™ and Dysport™ is like the difference between Coke and Pepsi." He says, "There are subtle differences between the two, but most don't notice any."
Botox™ and Dysport™ can be used to treat or prevent lines on the forehead, between the eyes, around the eyes, around the mouth, and on the neck. Dysport™ has a higher rate of diffusion which makes it more ideal for treating larger areas like the forehead. This allows the effects of Dysport™ to kick in sooner than the effects of Botox™. Dysport™ results may show up as soon as 24 hours after injections, and with Botox™ it can take up to two weeks to see the result.
Botox™ can be used for therapeutic purposes such as migraines, excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis), muscle tension disorders (i.e. TMJ), and more. Dysport™ can be used for therapeutic purposes as well, although Botox™ is more common.
Neither of the injectables are permanent. Dysport™ lasts about 3 to 4 months and Botox™ lasts from 3 to 6 months depending on the patient's metabolism.
Injectables should not be used if you are pregnant, have a history of botulinum toxin sensitivity or are over the age of 65.
Things to consider if you are deciding between Botox™ or Dysport™:
- Which area of the face you want the injection
- If you want the injection for therapeutic purposes
- How fast you want the full effect of the injectable to kick in (A few days or up to 2 weeks)
- Length of the lasting effects of treatment
- Risks and possible side effects
