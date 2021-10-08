Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hernia Repair Mesh Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the latest market data for the Global Hernia Repair Mesh Market. Information covered by this report includes:

  • Unit volumes & pricing forecast from 2020-2025
  • Analyses of the leading companies
  • Global market share analysis

The report covers the impact of COVID-19 on the hernia repair mesh market, including a recent forecast from 2020 to 2025. COVID-19 has also impacted leading competitors, such as BD, Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon, Medtronic, W.L. Gore, and others. The report provides insights into trends, drivers, and limiters of the hernia repair mesh market, as well as highlights potential opportunities.

Companies Mentioned

  • Atrium Medical/Maquet
  • Bard/BD
  • Cook
  • Ethicon (J&J)
  • Exogenesis
  • Gore
  • LifeCell
  • Medtronic
  • Novus Scientific
  • RTI Surgical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9j71aw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hernia-repair-mesh---global-market-assessment-2020-2025-featuring-analysis-of-bd-ethicon-jj-medtronic-wl-gore-and-others-301395986.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

NOTE: Facebook is currently experiencing technical issues which are preventing us from displaying comments at this time