Hero and Assure Health have entered into a partnership to offer Remote Therapeutic Monitoring enabled by Hero's medication management solution to eligible Medicare enrollees.
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hero, the market leader in digital in-home care, and Assure Health, the leading provider of personalized care that keeps patients with chronic conditions safe and healthy at home, have partnered to improve healthcare for seniors. The partnership combines Assure Health's Remote Therapeutic Monitoring ("RTM"), which virtually monitors and provides care to patients, with Hero's medication management platform, which improves medication adherence and keeps patients on track with their therapy regimens. Assure Health will offer the program to eligible Medicare beneficiaries.
The partnership resulted from important recent changes by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Starting January 1, 2022, Medicare will pay for certain RTM services, creating a new and efficient way for providers to deliver virtual care and support patients in achieving their medication adherence goals. Eligibility for the new Assure RTM program is based on a determination of medical necessity and the presence of a musculoskeletal or respiratory condition, among other factors.
"Hero's new partnership with Assure Health is another important step for us in our mission to extend the lifespan and independence of every person with a chronic medical condition," said Kal Vepuri, Hero's Founder & CEO. "We believe Remote Therapeutic Monitoring can help individuals, caregivers and providers increase medication adherence, which leads to improved healthcare outcomes and avoiding rehospitalizations," added Mr. Vepuri.
The data generated by the Hero platform, which is completely HIPAA-compliant, will enable Assure's care management clinicians to monitor the therapy adherence of patients enrolled into an RTM program and to engage patients to solve adherence challenges and improve outcomes. Hero's system captures medication adherence on a per-medication, per-dose basis, and generates sophisticated insights on patients' adherence patterns, as well as identifies barriers to taking medication as directed by a physician. Qualifying patients may be able to receive Hero at low or no out-of-pocket cost (coinsurance, copays, and deductibles may still apply) by enrolling in Assure's RTM program.
"At Assure Health, our goal is to connect patients with dedicated, personalized care, ultimately bettering their health outcomes. This partnership with Hero helps us deliver on that goal by giving patients all the support they need to manage their medications," said Jeffrey Nadel, Co-Founder and CEO of Assure Health. "Partnering with Hero will give clinicians even greater insights to better help patients live their healthiest lives, at home. We are excited to get this much-needed care, and Hero's innovative technology, into the hands of patients nationwide," added Mr. Nadel.
About Hero:
Hero is a leading digital in-home care platform delivering the first end-to-end medication management service for patients and caregivers. Hero's solution includes its award-winning smart pill dispenser, medication management app, automatic refills with free delivery and 24/7 live support. Since launching in 2018, Hero has dispensed more than 90 million medications. Hero is used as a care management solution by individuals, caregivers and medical providers.
To stay up-to-date: visit us at Herohealth.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.
About Assure:
Assure Health developed the industry-first care delivery model to support everyday, virtual-first management of chronic diseases. Assure's programs connect patients with top clinicians and easy-to-use technology to keep patients healthy at home through personalized, on-demand care. Assure provides patients with access to a dedicated nurse care manager and connected devices to monitor and manage their chronic conditions while collaborating directly with primary care providers and other members of patients' care teams. To learn more, please visit Assure Health.
