Heron Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from EPOCH 1 Follow-On Study of HTX-011 in Patients Undergoing Bunionectomy Surgery

- 77% of Bunionectomy Patients Receiving HTX-011 Required No Opioids to Manage Their Postoperative Pain Through 72 Hours After Surgery and Continued To Be Opioid-Free Through 28 Days of Recovery -