VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX, the leading crowdsourcing platform that solves global problems, today announced the launch of a resource hub to pool all COVID-related challenges, from an array of crowdsourcing platforms, into one accessible place. COVID-19 Central is designed as a pathway to connect innovators with opportunities to develop life-saving technologies during this pandemic.
HeroX's global platform has solved complex problems for a cross-section of organizations including NASA, Novartis, and Boeing. This hub will allow millions of motivated individuals to make a difference, shifting the view from 'observer' to 'participant' in the fight against COVID-19. HeroX's vast network is poised to make an immediate impact with solutions aimed at halting the pandemic and saving lives.
"An encouraging substory of the COVID-19 outbreak has been the unprecedented cooperation of the scientific community, private sector, and individuals," said Christian Cotichini, CEO, HeroX. "People want to help, and HeroX is providing them with a platform that matches their skillset with a complementary project. If we work together we can accelerate solutions to COVID-19 and its impact on our society."
Projects that can be found on the resource hub, include: MIT's Beat the Pandemic Hackathon, the State of New York's Tech SWAT Team and the Code Life Ventilator challenge.
"We are calling on everyone, everywhere to participate," said Cotichini. "The HeroX platform is in a unique position to leverage the collective intelligence of a wide network of individuals with COVID-19 focused challenges. By bringing together resources, on one easy-to-access platform, our hope is that challenges can be solved efficiently and quickly, to help mitigate these difficult times."
To access the resource hub, visit herox.com/covid19
