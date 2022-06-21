Women Across the Valley to Receive Free Luxury Athletic Clothing on June 25
PHOENIX, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HeroZona Foundation, in partnership with Andrew & Amy Cohn, is excited to announce that it will be distributing luxury Birdiebee activewear clothing to the community at UMOM New Day Centers, an organization that restores hope and rebuilds lives by providing shelter, services and affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness. The giveaway will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 8 to 11 a.m. at 3333 E. Van Buren St. in Phoenix and is open to the public.
"We are thrilled to receive this generous donation of brand-new clothing from HeroZona Foundation and Andrew and Amy Cohn," said Jackson Fonder, CEO of UMOM New Day Centers. "UMOM is an organization that ends homelessness for families and single women in our community by providing programs and services that lead to a life of stability through employment and affordable housing. At the same time, we also focus on promoting self-worth, confidence, and dignity. This donation of quality clothing reinforces our approach, and we are so grateful."
This is one of many giveaway events that the foundation and Cohn family have partnered on. In April of 2021, they distributed luxury Bota Hydration Backpacks to healthcare workers at COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites under the OneCommunity Initiative. During the OneCommunity Initiative events, the healthcare workers vaccinated thousands of people to help in the fight against coronavirus.
"It has always been a passion for my wife and I to support women who we feel are the backbone of society," said Andrew Cohn. "Women who represent the foundation of all that is good in the Valley deserve to be elevated, feel safe, and be comfortable with who they are and their standing within our community. We share the same values as UMOM along with HeroZona. Thus, with this significant activewear donation, it is our hope to assist those in receipt of the activewear to remain motivated to not only take care of themselves, but to then be in a position to care for those they love, admire and support. It is impossible to be available for others if you don't take care of yourself. We wish UMOM and their membership the very best!"
"The mental health crisis across Arizona continues to rise," said Alan "AP" Powell, Chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran, and founder of HeroZona. "We want to make sure that the clients UMOM serves and anyone else in need in the Valley can get access to life-changing necessities, like high-quality clothing, which can help them get a boost of confidence and encourage them to put their health first."
HeroZona Foundation has launched various community programs including Phoenix Tools 4 School, The Bridge Forum, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Play It Forward: Engaging Our Youth Through the Arts, Veterans Reach to Teach and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast.
For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.
About the HeroZona Foundation
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
