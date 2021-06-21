PHOENIX, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HeroZona and Equality Health Foundations are excited to announce they will host the Phoenix stop of Walgreen's coast-to-coast mobile bus clinic tour on Tuesday, June 22 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Christown Spectrum Mall (15th Ave & Montebello Ave). During the event, children affected by COVID-19 will have free access to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and adults will have access to the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Blood pressure screenings will also be available to participants.
As part of the OneCommunity Initiative's first-ever giveaway, the first 250 attendees to register for the event will receive either a lottery ticket scratcher with the chance to win $10,000 from the Arizona Lottery, or a free movie ticket to Harkins Theaters while supplies last. To be eligible, participants must register in advance, check in at their designated time and receive a vaccine onsite. Participants must be 21 years or older to receive a lottery ticket.
"We have partnered with Walgreens on various OneCommunity Initiative events and are heartened by the fact that the company is committed to ensuring the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines," said Alan "AP" Powell, Chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran, and founder of HeroZona. "The mobile bus tour is another great way to get underserved communities educated and immunized against the virus."
Walk-ups are welcome for those 12 and older without appointment. An ID and insurance are not required to get vaccinated. Those interested in pre-registering and entering the giveaway can visit OneCommunityAZ.com or call 888-587-3647.
This community event is supported in part by KTAR News 92.3 FM, Village Medical, Starbucks, the City of Phoenix, the City of Phoenix Police Department, the City of Phoenix Fire Department, Maricopa County of Public Health, Arizona Department of Health Services and many more.
HeroZona Foundation has launched various community programs including Phoenix Tools 4 School, The Bridge Forum, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Play It Forward: Engaging Our Youth Through the Arts, Veterans Reach to Teach and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast.
For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.
About the HeroZona Foundation
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
About the Equality Health Foundation
The Equality Health Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to leveling the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities. The Foundation works to expand access to care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities so that everyone in the community has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives. For more information, visit https://www.equalityhealthfoundation.org.
About Walgreens
Walgreens (http://www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.
