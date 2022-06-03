NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The herpes zoster therapeutics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on expanding their business activities in developed and rapidly emerging markets by launching products to compete in the market.

The herpes zoster therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.51 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The herpes zoster therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Vendor Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics named ACYCLOVIR (Acyclovir Sodium).
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics named ZOVIRAX (acyclovir).
  • Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics named ACYCLOVIR capsule, USP 200 mg.
  • Cipla Ltd. - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics through its ACIVIR DT tablets (Aciclovir).
  • Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics named Baricitinib.

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increased incidence of herpes zoster is driving the herpes zoster therapeutics market growth. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation may suppress cell-mediated immunity, which can increase the incidence of herpes zoster. In addition, factors such as stress are expected to weaken the immune system of a person, which increases the risk of getting herpes zoster and other infectious diseases. Thus, the rise in the incidence of herpes zoster across the world is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The weak pipeline for herpes zoster therapeutics is challenging the growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market. The acceptance of vaccines varies across countries. One of the main reasons includes the fear of an upward shift in the peak of the age of the infection. In addition, universal childhood varicella vaccination programs are not compulsory in most countries. Thus, the realizable market for vaccines may remain low, which makes it less attractive for vaccine manufacturers.

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product
    • Vaccination
    • Drug Therapy
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist herpes zoster therapeutics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the herpes zoster therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market vendors

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.40

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary 

  1.1 Market Overview

  Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

  Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

  Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

  Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

  Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

  Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

  Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 08:  Parent market

  Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

  2.2 Value chain analysis 

  Exhibit 10:  Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 11:  Market segments

  3.2 Market size 2021 

  3.3 Market definition

  Exhibit 12:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

  Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition

  Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product 

  5.1 Market segments

  Exhibit 22:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Product 

  Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Product

  5.3 Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 24:  Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 25:  Vaccination - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.4 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 26:  Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 27:  Drug therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.5 Market opportunity by Product 

  Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape 

  6.1 Overview

  Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape 

  7.1 Geographic segmentation

  Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

  7.2 Geographic comparison 

  Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

  7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 32:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 33:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 34:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 35:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  Exhibit 36:  Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 37:  Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 38:  ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 39:  ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.7 Key leading countries 

  Exhibit 40:  Key leading countries

  7.8 Market opportunity by geography

  Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1 Increased incidence of herpes zoster

  8.1.2 Rising geriatric population

  8.1.3 Favorable reimbursement policies for medications, including vaccines

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1 Weak pipeline for herpes zoster  therapeutics

  8.2.2 High generic influx  of generics

  8.2.3 Patient propensity toward substitutes

  Exhibit 42:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1 Emerging innovative vaccines for disease management

  8.3.2 Vaccination programs and initiatives providing free vaccines

  8.3.3 Expanding research

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1 Overview

  Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

  The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

  9.2 Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis 

  10.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

  10.3 Abbott Laboratories 

  Exhibit 48:  Abbott Laboratories - Overview

  Exhibit 49:  Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

  Exhibit 50:  Abbott Laboratories - Key news

  Exhibit 51:  Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

  Exhibit 52:  Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

  10.4 Akzo Nobel NV 

  Exhibit 53:  Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 54:  Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 55:  Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 56:  Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

  10.5 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. 

  Exhibit 57:  Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 58:  Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Business segments

  Exhibit 59:  Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 60:  Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Segment focus

  10.6 Cipla Ltd.

  Exhibit 61:  Cipla Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 62:  Cipla Ltd. - Business segments

  Exhibit 63:  Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 64:  Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

  10.7 Eli Lilly and Co. 

  Exhibit 65:  Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview

  Exhibit 66:  Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments

  Exhibit 67:  Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 68:  Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

  10.8 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 

  Exhibit 69:  Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 70:  Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product and service

  Exhibit 71:  Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 72:  Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

  10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 

  Exhibit 73:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

  Exhibit 74:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

  Exhibit 75:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

  Exhibit 76:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

  10.10 Maruho Co. Ltd. 

  Exhibit 77:  Maruho Co. Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 78:  Maruho Co. Ltd. - Product and service

  Exhibit 79:  Maruho Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

  10.11 Merck and Co. Inc. 

  Exhibit 80:  Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 81:  Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 82:  Merck and Co. Inc.- Key news

  Exhibit 83:  Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 84:  Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

  10.12 Novartis AG 

  Exhibit 85:  Novartis AG - Overview

  Exhibit 86:  Novartis AG - Business segments

  Exhibit 87:  Novartis AG - Key offerings

  Exhibit 88:  Novartis AG - Segment focus

11. Appendix 

  11.1 Scope of the report 

  11.1.1 Market definition

  11.1.2 Objectives

  11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

  Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 92: Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

