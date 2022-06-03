NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The herpes zoster therapeutics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on expanding their business activities in developed and rapidly emerging markets by launching products to compete in the market.
The herpes zoster therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.51 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.
Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope
The herpes zoster therapeutics market report covers the following areas:
- Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Size
- Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Trends
- Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Industry Analysis
Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Vendor Analysis
Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics named ACYCLOVIR (Acyclovir Sodium).
- Bausch Health Companies Inc - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics named ZOVIRAX (acyclovir).
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics named ACYCLOVIR capsule, USP 200 mg.
- Cipla Ltd. - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics through its ACIVIR DT tablets (Aciclovir).
- Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers herpes zoster therapeutics named Baricitinib.
Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The increased incidence of herpes zoster is driving the herpes zoster therapeutics market growth. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation may suppress cell-mediated immunity, which can increase the incidence of herpes zoster. In addition, factors such as stress are expected to weaken the immune system of a person, which increases the risk of getting herpes zoster and other infectious diseases. Thus, the rise in the incidence of herpes zoster across the world is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The weak pipeline for herpes zoster therapeutics is challenging the growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market. The acceptance of vaccines varies across countries. One of the main reasons includes the fear of an upward shift in the peak of the age of the infection. In addition, universal childhood varicella vaccination programs are not compulsory in most countries. Thus, the realizable market for vaccines may remain low, which makes it less attractive for vaccine manufacturers.
Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Vaccination
- Drug Therapy
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist herpes zoster therapeutics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the herpes zoster therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market vendors
Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.51 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
