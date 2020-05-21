VANCOUVER, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Herschel Supply announced the launch of We've Got Your Back™, a new initiative aimed at helping their global community in times of need, encompassing a variety of charitable projects with an initial focus on supporting essential workers and frontline healthcare professionals.
$500,000 worth of bags to frontline workers
Herschel has committed $500,000 worth of their bags to healthcare facilities across North America to support those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The travel lifestyle company has already donated over 1,000 bags to hospitals in British Columbia including the BC Women's Hospital, BC Children's Hospital, and Burnaby Hospital and 5,000 bags to frontline medical professionals in Ontario for International Nurses Week at facilities like Lakeridge Health, North York General Hospital, and William Osler Health System.
Product donations have also been made to several medical institutions throughout the United States including Lennox Hill Hospital, NYU Langone Medical Center and Kimmel Pavilion, Keck Hospital of USC, and many more. Herschel continues to work with health facilities and organizations to provide bags and find new ways to assist them.
100% of profits from Herschel's non-medical mask sales will fund We've Got Your Back programs
As the global economy begins to reopen, Herschel has developed and produced non-medical face masks to meet the increasing need for personal protective equipment (PPE). Available on May 21 on Herschel's website, Herschel's Classic Fitted Face Mask is a non-medical, reusable mask designed with three breathable layers, an adjustable nose bridge, and center sleeve that fits a standard air filter (not included). 100% of profits from mask sales on all orders placed before June 15 will fund We've Got Your Back's programs designed to support frontline workers and families in need.
School donation program aimed to support families in need; submissions accepted online in July
Herschel has established a school donation program designed to support families in need. The ongoing project will pledge backpacks to students across North America through direct coordination and communication with school districts, school boards, and educational institutions. The company will also give people the opportunity to nominate a school in their community to receive backpacks via an online submission form on the We've Got Your Back™ website (herschel.com/wgyb) in July.
About Herschel Supply
Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Herschel Supply is a design-driven global lifestyle brand that produces timeless products with utility design. Originally renowned for their contemporary renditions of classic backpack silhouettes, Herschel's range has since expanded to include luggage, headwear, accessories, apparel, and more. For more information, visit www.herschelsupply.com and follow Herschel on Instagram.