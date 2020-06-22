MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, today announced the launch of an online Master of Science in Nursing – Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (MSN-PMHNP) program. The new PMHNP concentration prepares students to apply for board certification as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
The standard program, which typically takes about 24 months to complete, is available to registered nurses who hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. The program is also offered as a pathway called "RN to MSN-PMHNP" for registered nurses who hold an associate degree. Enrollment is open now in 38 states and students can begin classes as early as Sept. 8.
"The need for more mental healthcare providers has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, severe examples of racism, and an economic recession," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "These situations will have lasting effects and continue to put pressure on our healthcare systems. This program addresses this critical workforce need and, by being offered online and including telemedicine, it will serve to fill coverage gaps and access issues across the country during this pandemic and beyond."
According to the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, more than 75% of all U.S. counties have a shortage of mental health workers while 20% of adults experience a mental health condition in any given year. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll from April found that nearly half of adults in the country reported their mental health had been negatively affected by the pandemic.
Psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners provide care to people with mental health conditions and/or substance use disorders, while promoting mental health awareness and education to help the healthcare industry improve the quality of patient care.
Telemedicine is threaded throughout the program curriculum to ensure that students understand the benefits and functionality of remote care services, as well as the opportunity to improve access to care by using this delivery method.
"The best preparation for an advanced practice role is real, prescriptive learning through everyday experience, and we believe that every experience counts," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, department chair at Herzing University. "Our PMHNP program includes an extensive clinical component that provides students with diverse and flexible training opportunities. Students can tailor their clinicals to fit their professional emphasis and earn clinical hours through unique nursing experiences, including direct patient care in their community, through their employer and through virtual care opportunities."
Coursework for Herzing's MSN-PMHNP program is completed online, excluding the required clinicals. The clinical component includes opportunities working with pediatric, adult and geriatric populations, as well as a 16-week immersion experience to prepare students for their first job as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. Herzing has a team of advisors dedicated to helping students secure their clinical as part of the school's Clinical Placement Pledge.
The master's degree program in nursing at Herzing University-Madison is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org). Herzing University is approved to offer programs in an online learning modality through association with its campus in Madison, Wisconsin.
Herzing is a transfer-friendly university with year-round study offering nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programs.
About Herzing University
Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2020, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.
