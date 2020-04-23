MIDLAND, Mich., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enhancement Systems (HES) has released Work of Art, the well-being industry's first web/mobile program designed to foster resilience and boost happiness with a focus on mindfulness, optimism, gratitude, and connection.
As part of the launch, HES is offering Work of Art to employees' household members 18 and older at no additional cost. "With so many people working from home now, we believe this is an ideal way to support emotional well-being for families at a time when it's needed most," explains HES founder and CEO Dean Witherspoon.
Research shows people achieve their highest level of well-being when they choose the activities best suited to their needs and preferences. Work of Art allows participants to personalize their experience by:
- Selecting emotional well-being activities that matter most to them from a menu of more than 30 choices
- Exploring new mindfulness, optimism, gratitude, and connection activities in each of the program's six weeks
- Creating treasured works of art from personal photos with emotion and meaning.
More than two years in the making, Work of Art takes advantage of HES's industry-leading social support and interactive tracking tools to drive engagement and results. Pre- and post-program emotional fitness measurement shows participants their progress and gives well-being managers data they need to support future wellness offerings.
"All of our programs are grounded in behavior change science," notes Witherspoon. "And where we really excel is getting large groups of employees all working together toward individual and group well-being goals. Work of Art is the culmination of more than 20 years' experience helping organizations improve the quality of life and health of their employees."
Work of Art is available to corporations, health plans, healthcare systems, universities, and membership organizations either as a branded stand-alone web/mobile application or through the client's HR/employee wellness portal.
To learn about Work of Art implementation options and pricing — plus a free, no-obligation two-week trial — HR and wellness professionals can register for a group demo on Tuesday, April 28, at 12 noon ET or 3 p.m. ET.
About HES
Health Enhancement Systems created the market for workplace well-being campaigns in 1994. Today, HES's reputation for behavior change innovation has led to an impressive client lineup. The company serves some of the largest corporations, health plans, universities, health systems, and membership organizations across North America and around the world, as well as mid-market employers. With 500+ implementations each year, directly and through select industry-leading partners, HES's singular focus allows the company to maintain market leadership and exceptional value.
Media Contact:
Emily Doyle
800.326.2317
emilyd@hesonline.com
Related Images
work-of-art-well-being-activity.png
Work of Art well-being activity categories
Work of Art well-being activity categories
Related Links