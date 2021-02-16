LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming conferences in February and March 2021:
- February 25, 2021 – Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Animal Health Summit. Mr. Wilson will present at 9:00 a.m. ET. The presentation webcast can be accessed at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/animalhealth2021/idhK1lyO.cfm and the replay will be archived for 90 days following the event. Mr. Wilson and other members of Heska's management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings on February 25.
- March 1, 2021 – Raymond James Virtual 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference. Mr. Wilson will present at 3:50 p.m. ET. The presentation webcast can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/heska-corporation-march-2021 and the replay will be archived for 90 days following the event. Mr. Wilson and other members of Heska's management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings on March 1.
- March 9, 2021 – Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. Mr. Wilson will present at 4:10 p.m. ET. The presentation webcast can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/2021-global-healthcare-conference/heska-corp-march-2021 and the replay will be archived for 90 days following the event. Mr. Wilson and other members of Heska's management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings on March 9.
For questions and more information, please contact Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.
About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.
