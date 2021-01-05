heska_Logo.jpg

Heska Corporation

 By Heska Corporation

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday January 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Wilson's presentation will be available to registered conference attendees in a live video format via the conference website.  A live audio-only version of the presentation and question and answer session will be available to non-registered attendees at Heska Audio-Only J.P. Morgan Conference Presentation. The webcast and presentation will be archived on Heska's website shortly after the event and a replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

Mr. Wilson and members of Heska management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings on January 13th. To request a meeting, please contact J.P. Morgan at 1x1@jpmorgan.com or Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.

For more information regarding the J.P. Morgan 2020 Healthcare Conference, visit: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Website.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

                                                                                                           

