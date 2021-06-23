NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare-technology company Heuro Health executive Roxana Rafatjah shared a purpose-driven message at New York City's first post-pandemic TEDx event: TEDxWaterStreet. Speaking about the relationship between impact and introspection, Roxana shared her Impact Formula, and its potential for maximizing business leaders' impact on communities, industries or the world. The TEDx video has now been published online for public consumption.
Sharing tips on how to master the mind, balance the body and plug into energy for increased impact in life, Rafatjah talks about the importance of understanding psychological concepts, processing emotions and connecting to nature. She also talks about meditation and how to plug into energy as the most authentic source of your intuition and inspiration. In essence, if you take better care of yourself and tap into your inner most thoughts and feelings, it can transform your life, increasing efficiency and output.
A new company encouraging wellbeing-focused behaviors, Heuro provides access to live health coaches, doctors, wellness content and comprehensive, actionable data. Centered around the idea of proactive, preventative health and fixing a broken healthcare system, it aims to change reactive patients in the illness-incentivized healthcare industry into proactive members of their own healthcare.
"The archaic definition of the word patient literally means victim or sufferer. That says a lot about how our healthcare system operates and profits today around patients staying sick," says Rafatjah. "At Heuro Health, we empower our Members with the tools, teams and systems they need to navigate their journey to better living. I was thrilled to share one tool I use at TEDx, as I apply my own purpose and work to help professionals tap into their greatest potential."
Heuro prides itself on creating a solution that can decrease healthcare costs and improve professional productivity, performance, retention and corporate culture through healthier employees that take a more active and preventative role in their health. Currently available to consumers exclusively through employer or payor-sponsored healthcare plans, Heuro strategically aligns with stakeholders across the healthcare industry to create the space needed to encourage healthier behaviors in its members.
For more information or brand, content and impact partnership inquiries, visit HeuroHealth.com or follow the brand on Instagram @Heuro_Health or LinkedIn. To watch the TEDx video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTMEsRW9LtQ.
###
About Heuro Health
Heuro, LLC, The Engagement & Wellbeing Company, is a digital health company that aims to lower healthcare costs and improve overall member wellbeing. Through enhanced engagement, Heuro provides employers and health plans with the tools to improve wellbeing, including intuitive in-app access to telehealth visits. The Heuro solution securely aggregates its members' health and lifestyle information, including health records, insurance plan information, care providers, prescriptions and wellness management tools into an easy-to-use consumer application. By providing in-app resources that enable its members to find the most appropriate course of care, Heuro delivers a proactive approach to health and wellness at significantly reduced costs.
Investor Opportunities:
Arthur W. Ryan
Partnership Opportunities:
Roxana Rafatjah
Sales Inquiries:
Brandon Devennie
Media Contact
Julie Hendricks, Heuro Health, +1 6263906265, Julie@jhpr.net
Roxana Rafatjah, Heuro Health, 617.256.4906, roxana@heurohealth.com
SOURCE Heuro Health