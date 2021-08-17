NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that HHAeXchange is No. 2265 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"HHAeXchange is thrilled to have made the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh consecutive year," said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange. "Each year, the landscape gets more and more competitive, but thanks to our exceptional clients, partners, and dedicated employees, we've been able to consistently achieve remarkable growth. It is a privilege to serve the home and community-based care industry and we look forward to bringing more innovation its way in the years to come."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
HHAeXchange having made the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh consecutive year marks a milestone, as only a mere 3.26 percent of companies have made the list seven times in total.
About HHAeXchange
Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services, the HHAeXchange platform connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance.
Media Contact
Kaitlin Olcott, Senior Director of Corporate Marketing, HHAeXchange, (631)-938-1479 x 5542, kolcott@hhaexchange.com
SOURCE HHAeXchange