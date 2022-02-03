NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, today announced its Partner Connect Program has achieved 137% growth in 2021, with hundreds of clients now integrating with more than 13 partners.
Partner Connect, which launched in April 2021, offers an online marketplace that empowers HHAeXchange clients with direct integrations to industry leading solution providers that enhance agency operations and improve caregiver satisfaction.
"With minimum wage rising and reimbursement rates remaining low, home and community-based services (HCBS) agencies are compelled to find operational efficiencies to decrease their overhead. Working with HHAeXchange enables homecare agencies to reduce costs and create better economic outcomes," said James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon, a Partner Connect company.
The HHAeXchange homecare agency platform is a comprehensive SaaS platform for the delivery of advanced business, operational, and financial management technology to the rapidly expanding HCBS market. Using Partner Connect, HHAeXchange clients can select from a variety of solution providers, such as eLearning, health screening, and care intelligence solutions, and integrate directly with those partners through their HHAeXchange instance.
"As demand for home and community-based services continues to increase, providers need the right solutions and technologies to support a growing population of members. Our Partners represent the leading solution providers in the industry, and we plan to continue growing our program with the addition of a dozen partners in the first half of 2022 alone," said Stephen Vaccaro, President of HHAeXchange.
"DailyPay is proud to partner with HHAeXchange to offer a transformational benefit that helps homecare providers hire quicker and retain employees longer in the challenging labor market," said Jak Lerdgidkjon, Senior Director, Business Development of DailyPay, a Partner Connect company.
For a full list of HHAeXchange Partners or to learn more about how to become a Partner, visit the Partner Connect page or contact a member of the team today.
