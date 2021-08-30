NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant impacting communities across the country, HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, is joining the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC), National Minority Health Association (NMHA), and leading homecare provider AccentCare to help launch the Flex for Checks program in a concerted effort to increase vaccination among homecare workers.
Increasing vaccination rates among home health workers is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. NAHC, in consultation with other industry leaders, estimate a vaccination range of 40 to 90 percent depending on the home health company and the professional discipline of the caregiver.
The Flex for Checks community-based program was developed as part of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that seeks to mobilize homecare workers to increase vaccination confidence and rates in underserved communities in the fight against COVID-19.
The grant is part of the approximately $125 million available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) American Rescue Plan to develop and support a community-based workforce that will serve as trusted voices in sharing information about COVID-19 vaccines, increase vaccine confidence, and address barriers to vaccination for those living in vulnerable and medically underserved communities.
"We are excited to be part of such an important initiative aimed at conquering one of the toughest challenges the home health community is facing right now," said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange. "I believe HHAeXchange is uniquely positioned to reach payers, homecare agencies, and workers to drive the vaccination effort and keep our communities safe at this critical time."
"We are thrilled to partner with HHAeXchange, NAHC, and AccentCare as we seek to get as many homecare workers and people in underserved areas vaccinated as possible," said Burgess Harrison, executive director of the NMHA. "I believe this effort is the first of its kind, in that we are bringing homecare agencies, frontline workers, consumers, pharmacies, and software companies together in the fight of our lives against COVID-19."
About NMHA.
The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit http://www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine http://www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha
About HHAeXchange
Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services, the HHAeXchange platform connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. Visit http://www.hhaexchange.com to learn more.
