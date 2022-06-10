FedHealthIT's 8th Annual Innovation Awards Honors the Federal Health Technology and Consulting Community
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HHS Office of Research Integrity (ORI) and Health IT contractor DSFederal were honored for their work delivering the ORI Research Integrity Database during the FedHealthIT Innovation Awards Tuesday, June 7, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., at the National Press Club.
The Research Integrity Database, delivered by DSFederal, creates a single repository of research integrity findings allowing ORI staff and researchers to identify research integrity issues across available research. Prior to this, there was no easy way to determine if existing research was subject to integrity violations, leading to at least 7,318 citations of publications with known misconduct issues over a four-year period covering 2015 to 2019.
In addition to creating a single repository for research integrity violations, DSFederal and ORI transformed a manual, error prone process that involved gathering data from PubMed, the Federal Register, iCite, CTS, and Google, into a set of automated activities that can be run anytime. The work has also created a common regulatory vocabulary and data model, making future interoperability efforts far simpler. The impact of near real-time reporting, analytics, and data access makes ORI's work immediately accessible and actionable in new and transformative ways.
"We're honored to be recognized for our work with ORI developing the new Research Integrity Database which allows ORI, for the first time, to query misconduct findings, remediations and associated publications" said Sophia Parker, founder and Chief Executive Officer of DSFederal. "This has led to new insights into who is involved, when, and why and facilitates future insights and analytics."
The 8th Annual FedHealthIT Innovation Awards event recognizes and honors the federal health technology and consulting community by celebrating the programs nominated and selected by their peers for driving innovation and results across the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Military Health System, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
This high-energy event features thought leaders and senior executives from government and industry sharing insight and intel through an engaging mix of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and rapid-fire talks focused on agency priorities, challenges and opportunities for growth.
