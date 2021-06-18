SAN ANTONIO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A study evaluating the effectiveness of HiccAway, a scientific device for alleviating hiccups, has been accepted for publication by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open for its June 18, 2021 issue. Titled "Evaluation of the Forced Inspiratory Suction and Swallow Tool to Stop Hiccups", the paper shows HiccAway stopped hiccups in over 90% of cases and was rated favorably compared to home-remedies across all demographics, hiccup frequencies and durations.
In this cross-sectional observational study, HiccAway was offered worldwide to volunteers through an online campaign in 2020 and followed up for four months prospectively. Globally, 674 hiccup subjects volunteered to receive the device and 290 (43%) provided written consent to participate in the survey and completed an online questionnaire about their subjective experience. A total of 249 responses were validated, with over 90% of subjects rating HiccAway favorably and more feasible compared with home-remedies. No adverse effects were reported.
"We're very pleased the positive results of our study on HiccAway mirror what we've seen anecdotally in patients since developing the device," said Dr. Ali Seifi, M.D., associate professor of neurosurgery and director of the neurological intensive care unit (Neuro-ICU) at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. "We hope these results help hiccup sufferers to learn there is a proven, safe and cost-effective tool to stop hiccups when they occur," he added.
According to Dr. Seifi, clinicians have determined that hiccups can result from damage or irritation to the phrenic and vagus nerves that innervate the diaphragm and glottis. The Forced Inspiratory Suction and Swallow Tool (FISST), developed and patented by Dr. Seifi and branded as HiccAway, has a low cost design and straightforward mode of action that stimulates the phrenic and vagus nerves by inducing diaphragmatic contraction and epiglottis closure, respectively.
Home-remedies to relieve transient hiccups such as breath holding, recycled breathing in a paper bag, and drinking water from the far side of a glass are plagued by unclear instructions, inconsistent performance, and poor effectiveness. Hiccup severity can range from mildly annoying, when they are short in duration, to debilitating, and can interfere with sleeping, eating and breathing.
Medically defined as involuntary contractions or spasms of the diaphragm, hiccups are common in patients with cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, and those who are undergoing chemotherapy or recovering from surgery. According to the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management, nearly 27 percent of patients in palliative care may experience them.
The JAMA study was co-authored by a collaboration of physicians in the United States, Argentina and Switzerland, including James Alvarez M.D., Jane Margaret Anderson BSA, Patrick Larry Snyder M.D., Alireza Mirahmadizadeh M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., Daniel Agustin Godoy M.D., Mark Fox M.D., M.A., F.R.C.P., and Ali Seifi, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.N.C.S., F.C.C.M.
