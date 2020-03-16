DUBLIN, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market (by Application and Region), Company Profiles, Product Analysis & Recent Development of 20 HIFU Manufacturers - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market is likely to reach nearly US$ 525 Million by 2026.
High intensity focused ultrasound therapy (HIFU) is an emerging, novel therapeutic modality that utilizes ultrasound waves to eliminate diseased tissue through ablation. The market is primarily driven by the increase in cancer patient's population, growing demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and increasing public-private investments.
Moreover, increasing development in medical technology and its wide-range applications used in the treatment of uterine fibroids, neurological disorders, aesthetics application, others have fueled growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for the approval of innovative HIFU technologies, rising price pressure and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are the key challenges faced by market players restraining the growth of this market.
Key Highlights
- In terms of application, prostate cancer dominates the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market.
- The use of HIFU therapy for the treatment of Neurological disorders have just began to realize its importance.
- Aesthetics application is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
- Europe and North America together accounted for over 75% share of the HIFU therapy market.
- Asia-Pacific HIFU therapy market is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)
2.1 Introduction
2.2 HIFU Usefulness
2.3 Treatment by Indications
2.4 Side Effects
3. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast (2017 - 2026)
4. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Share & Forecast (2017 - 2026)
4.1 By Application - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Share & Forecast
4.2 By Region - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Share & Forecast
5. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast - By Application (2017 - 2026)
5.1 Prostate Cancer - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast
5.2 Uterine Fibroids - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast
5.3 Neurological Disorders - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast
5.4 Aesthetics - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast
5.5 Others - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast
6. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast - By Region (2017 - 2026)
6.1 North America - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast
6.2 Europe - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast
6.3 Asia-Pacific - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast
6.4 Latin America and Middle East & Africa - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast
7. Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers, Research Sites, Pre-Clinical Research Sites, Technical Research Sites, Commercial Treatment Sites
7.1 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers
7.2 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Research Sites
7.3 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Pre-Clinical Research Sites
7.4 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Clinical Research Sites
7.5 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Technical Research Sites
7.6 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Commercial Treatment Sites
8. EDAP TMS
8.1 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Business Overview
8.2 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Business Strategy
8.3 EDAP TMS - HIFU Products
8.4 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Patents and Intellectual Property
8.5 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Clinical and Regulatory Status
8.5.1 Clinical and Regulatory Status in Europe
8.5.2 Clinical and Regulatory Status in the United States
8.5.3 Clinical and Regulatory Status in Japan
8.5.4 Clinical and Regulatory Status in China
8.5.5 Clinical and Regulatory Status in Rest of the World
8.6 EDAP TMS - HIFU Clinical Data
8.7 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Revenue & Forecast
8.7.1 Market Potential
8.7.2 EDAP TMS - HIFU Revenue
8.8 EDAP TMS - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)
8.8.1 Year 2020
8.8.2 Year 2019
8.8.3 Year 2018
8.8.4 Year 2017
8.8.5 Year 2016
8.8.6 Year 2015
8.8.7 Year 2014
8.8.8 Year 2013
9. Haifu Medical
9.1 Business Overview
9.2 Haifu Medical - HIFU Products
9.3 Patients Treated with Haifu Medical HIFU Devices in Different Hospitals
9.3.1 China - Suining Central Hospital
9.3.2 South Korea - St. Peter's Hospital
9.4 Haifu Medical - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)
9.4.1 2017
9.4.2 2016
10. SonaCare Medical
10.1 Business Overview
10.2 SonaCare Medical - HIFU Products
10.3 Sonablate 500 and Sonatherm Regulatory Status
10.3.1 Sonablate 500 Regulatory Statement
10.3.2 Sonatherm Regulatory Statement
10.4 SonaCare Medical - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)
10.4.1 Year 2018
10.4.2 Year 2017
10.4.3 Year 2016
10.4.4 Year 2015
10.4.5 Year 2014
10.4.6 Year 2013
11. Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.
11.1 Business Overview
11.2 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. - HIFU Products
12. Shanghai A&S Co. Ltd.
12.1 Business Overview
12.2 Shanghai A&S Co. Ltd. - HIFU Products
13. Insightec
13.1 Business Overview
13.2 HIFU Products
13.3 Insightec - HIFU Revenue & Forecast
13.4 Insightec - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)
13.4.1 Year 2020
13.4.2 Year 2019
13.4.3 Year 2018
13.4.4 Year 2017
13.4.5 Year 2016
13.4.6 Year 2015
13.4.7 Year 2014
13.4.8 Year 2013
14. Alpinion Medical Systems
14.1 Business Overview
14.2 Alpinion Milestone
14.3 Alpinion Medical Systems - HIFU Products
15. FUS Instruments
15.1 Business Overview
15.2 FUS Instruments - Partnerships
15.3 FUS Instruments - HIFU Products
16. Theraclion
16.1 Business Overview
16.2 Theraclion - HIFU Products
16.3 Theraclion - HIFU Revenue & Forecast
16.4 Theraclion - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)
16.4.1 Year 2018
16.4.2 Year 2017
16.4.3 Year 2016
16.4.4 Year 2015
16.4.5 Year 2014
17. Image Guided Therapy
17.1 Business Overview
17.2 Image Guided Therapy - HIFU Products
18. Eye Tech Care
18.1 Business Overview
18.2 Eye Tech Care - HIFU Products
18.3 Eye Tech Care - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)
18.3.1 Year 2017
18.3.2 Year 2016
18.3.3 Year 2015
19. Philips Healthcare
19.1 Business Overview
19.2 Philips Healthcare - HIFU Products
20. Profound Medical Corp
20.1 Business Overview
20.2 Profound Medical Corp - HIFU Products
20.3 Profound Medical Corp - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)
20.3.1 Year 2020
20.3.2 Year 2019
20.3.3 Year 2018
20.3.4 Year 2017
21. Promedica Bioelectronics
21.1 Business Overview
21.2 Promedica Bioelectronics - HIFU Products
22. Shenzhen Wikkon
22.1 Business Overview
22.2 Shenzhen Wikkon - HIFU Products
23. Sonic Concepts
23.1 Business Overview
23.2 Sonic Concepts - HIFU Products
23.3 Sonic Concepts - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)
24. Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co. Ltd.
24.1 Business Overview
24.2 Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co. Ltd. - HIFU Products
25. Verasonics
25.1 Business Overview
25.2 Verasonics - HIFU Products
26. Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co. Ltd.
26.1 Business Overview
26.1.1 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co. Ltd. Achievements
26.2 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co. Ltd. - HIFU Products
27. EpiSonica
27.1 Business Overview
27.2 EpiSonica - HIFU Products
