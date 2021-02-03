LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Grade Hemp Seed, a global leader in the production and sales of premium hemp genetics, announces Platinum Partner sponsorship of the prestigious South by Southwest® (SXSW®) 2021. SXSW is a yearly gathering of top global talent in the fields of film, culture, music, business and technology. The 2021 event will be virtual, billed as SXSW Online, and attendees will be treated to intimate online presentations ranging from this year's featured keynote speaker, Willie Nelson, as well as an impressive agenda of conference sessions, music festival showcases, film festival screenings, world class networking, and more.
Almost a year to the day since COVID-19 upended the world, High Grade will use its voice at SXSW to speak to the revolutionary potential of hemp. A Hemp Industry Daily/Nielsen Company report (1) suggests that as a result of COVID, at least 20 percent of consumers used more CBD products. The trend of managing health concerns such as anxiety, relaxation and sleep proactively with hemp related products will help strengthen the industry across economic and social platforms.
As a Platinum Partner, High Grade will have the fortuity to connect with great leaders and creative thinkers, including Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) who has accepted an invitation from High Grade to participate in an expert-rich panel discussion on the exciting developments in the hemp industry.
"We are honored to participate in SXSW as a Platinum Partner," says Isaac Cohen, CFO of the Colorado-based company. "As we look to the future, our goal is to become more involved in impactful events. We are excited to hold space with the thinkers and leaders who are committed to driving social consciousness, and turn the global spotlight on hemp as a game-changing agricultural and economic force. We have a real opportunity here to share and amplify the message around our mission. Additionally, our partnership with SXSW reinforces High Grade as the leader in maturing the hemp marketplace, specifically in regards to supply chain and creating consistency and traceability for brands who want to use CBD, CBG or other hemp derivatives and technologies."
High Grade's premier panel discussion "HempFORWARD: Regulation and Free Market Collide in Hemp's Rapidly Emerging Industry" will focus on the evolution of hemp, its worldwide resurgence in legalization and popularity, and the value of hemp as a transformative crop that is only beginning to be explored. From food to fashion, industrial applications to personal care, hemp holds great promise as a versatile, affordable and sustainable solution to global challenges. The key to the re-adoption of hemp and rapid industry innovation is acceptance by consumers, regulators and retailers alike.
The panel will be facilitated by Eric Steenstra from Vote Hemp, and features Senator Ron Wyden, a vocal proponent of the hemp industry, and Adrian Zelski, President of Center Pivot Group and Business Development Lead of High Grade Hemp Seed, and will examine the future of hemp from diverse perspectives encompassing inter-industry players to retail giants and government.
Key takeaways will include:
- Why the world's largest consumer brands are pushing forward on CBD and other hemp-derived products;
- What's happening in Washington D.C. for regulatory support, directly from the political leaders in the trenches;
- How industry pioneers are tackling the supply chain and infrastructure immaturity required to power this emerging market.
Attendees may register for the panel through the main event registration link sxsw.com/attend.
"Senator Wyden has been a leader in the effort to bring back hemp farming and his presence at SXSW is a key indicator of the trajectory that hemp is on" says Steenstra. "I am extremely optimistic about the future for the hemp sector and looking forward to exploring it further with this esteemed panel."
"We are excited to have High Grade Hemp Seed on board as a Platinum Partner this year," said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer. "Hemp has been an exciting topic of conversation at SXSW for several years now, particularly within the Cannabusiness Track. We think hemp will be part of the SXSW narrative for many years to come as the role of this industry continues to increase in global economics."
How to Navigate the Complicated World of CBD in Retail, Hemp Industry Daily, in partnership with The Nielsen Company, June 2020.
About High Grade Hemp Seed
HGH Seed, Inc., founded in 2011, is a Colorado-based hemp genetics company committed to farming top-quality, consistent strains of hemp. High Grade has been pivotal to the reintroduction of industrial hemp to the global supply chain. CEO Bodhi Urban and the High Grade team introduced foundational strains such as Cherry Wine and Berry Blossom that are the basis of hemp genetics today. The company is known for its proven track record of compliance, high feminization and germination rates, and high cannabinoid levels. To learn more about High Grade, or to inquire about purchasing hemp seeds and starts, visit highgradehempseed.com or call (833) 867-7333.
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. In 2021, the event moves to a digital format. SXSW Online offers conference sessions, music showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking and professional development opportunities. An essential destination for global professionals, SXSW Online 2021 will take place March 16 - March 20. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.
Press Credentials: Applications are now being accepted for SXSW Online press credentials at sxsw.com/press. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
.
Media Contact
Pamela Stewart, Essenza Communications, +1 (303)570-1678, pamela@essenzacomm.com
SOURCE High Grade Hemp Seed