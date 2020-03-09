DUBLIN, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Technologies Enabling High Performance Diagnostic Device" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Technology Convergence Driving High-Performance Diagnostics
The healthcare industry is evidencing a significant paradigm shift with the advent of smart technologies associated with other fields of research that are remarkably empowering advanced diagnostics. When looking through innovations in the fields of nanotechnology, robotics, and three-dimensional (3D) (bio)printing, as well as, a myriad of advancements in information and communication (ICT) technologies, smart devices, and virtual reality approaches, the concept of high-performance diagnostics devices takes a broader meaning.
Adjacent Technologies Empowering Medical Devices Development
Adjacent technologies, such as nanotechnologies and advanced biosensors, are dramatically impacting the creation of new diagnostics devices. Smart implantable healthcare devices, intelligent sensors, autonomous pacemakers, retinal implants, and hearing aids are just a few examples of innovative, science-driven, high-performance medical diagnostics devices. This fact is as well true for advancements in medical equipment, including surgical tools, smart textiles, and monitoring dressings.
Advent of Novel Computing Assisted Medical Robots
Robotic science, including surgical robots and other computer-assisted electromechanical devices, are designed to be used in robotically-assisted surgeries, thus overcoming the limitations of open and invasive surgeries. Digital innovations allowing smart communications, connected health and data management, are driving medicine into the age of healthcare democratization, empowering at the same time, patients, physicians, caregivers, and hospitals, as never before.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Research Focus - High-Performance Diagnostics Devices
- Research Scope - Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions
- Analysis Framework - Core Value
- Research Methodology
- Key Findings
Technology Snapshot and Trends
- Key Elements of Analysis
- Technology Trends Driving High-Performance Diagnostics
- Factors Influencing Diagnostics Paradigm Shift
- Context Drivers in the Medical Diagnostics Sector
- Macro Drifts Impacting Medical Diagnostics
- Disruptive Applications and Vital Service Segments
- Toward High Performance Diagnostics, Monitoring, and Surveillance
Technology Status Review and Assessment
- Innovative Technologies Empowering Medical Diagnostics
- The Diagnostics Devices Cluster - Business Evolution
- The Diagnostics Devices Cluster - Technology Focus
- The Diagnostics Devices Cluster - Enabling Technologies
- The Diagnostics Devices Cluster - Opportunities and Challenges
- The Diagnostics Devices Cluster - Architecture
- The Diagnostics Devices Cluster - Key Participants
Technology Radar and Intelligent Solutions
- High Performance Diagnostics - The Road Ahead
- High Performance Diagnostics - Future Trends
- High Performance Diagnostics - Technology Radar
- High Performance Diagnostics - Companies to Watch
- Market Adoption Trends for High Performance Diagnostics
Business Landscape and Intellectual Property Analysis
- Actionable Impact on Customers
- Repercussions in Business and Processes
- Patenting Trends and Major Focus
- Technology Transfer Assessment
Technology Roadmapping
- Typical Value Chain Interactive Model
- Disruptive Innovators - Key Participants in Monitoring Systems
- Disruptive Innovators - Key Participants in Collaboration Support
- Disruptive Innovators - Key Participants in Healthcare Analytics
- Disruptive Innovators - Key Participants in Virtual Reality
- Disruptive Innovators - Key Participants in IoT
Performance Benchmarking
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Methodology
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Portfolio
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Level 0 Criteria
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Level 1 Criteria
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Level 1 Criteria
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Level 1 Criteria
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Level 2 Criteria
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Analytic Results
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Final Assessment
- Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking - Strategy Assessment
- Innovation Benchmarking - Top Innovations
- Innovation Benchmarking - Top Developments
- Innovation Benchmarking - Top Companies
- Innovation Benchmarking - Top Solutions
- Innovation Benchmarking - Strategic Business Cases
- Innovation Benchmarking - Strategic Business Models
- Innovation Benchmarking - Strategic Business Focus
- Innovation Benchmarking - Strategic Business Tools
Final Insights and Strategic Recommendations
- Overall Environmental Impact Factors
- Growth Opportunities - The Four Major Prospects
- Growth Opportunities - Critical Success Factors
Appendix
- Key Industry Influencers
- Key Industry Experts
- Key Industry Authorities
- Key Industry Advisors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f2gzr
