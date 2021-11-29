NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market - Competitive Analysis, Challenges, Drivers & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The high-pressure contrast media injectors market value is set to grow by USD 113.21 million, progressing at a CAGR of 12.32% from 2021 to 2026.
40% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for high-pressure contrast media injectors in North America. The increasing applications of contrast media injectors in neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery will facilitate the high-pressure contrast media injectors market growth in North America
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rising prevalence of CVD diseases will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of contrast injectors will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The high-pressure contrast media injectors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The high-pressure contrast media injectors market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including APOLLO RT Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, General Electric Co., Guerbet, MEDTRON AG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. Ltd., Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., and Ulrich GmbH and Co. KG.
Few Companies with Key Offerings
- APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. - The company offers a large range of syringes that can fit most contrast media injectors.
- Bayer AG - The company offers high-pressure contrast media injectors under the brand name Eovist.
- Bracco Spa - The company offers high-pressure contrast media injectors under the brand names EmpowerCTA and Nexo.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals, diagnostics centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The high-pressure contrast media injectors market share growth by the hospital's segment has been significant
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
High-Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.32%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 113.21 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.68
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
APOLLO RT Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, General Electric Co., Guerbet, MEDTRON AG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. Ltd., Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., and ulrich GmbH and Co. KG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
