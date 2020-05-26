CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known since 2011 as a "Smart Fitness Studio" franchise due to its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment providing a customized, efficient workout, The Exercise Coach is now considered a wise choice regarding the coronavirus.
"We are different from big box gyms as our appointment-based fitness studios have always been small, private and super clean," said Brian Cygan, Exercise Coach founder/CEO. "Additionally, we have adapted our already hygienic studio environment policy to further mitigate contagion."
The Exercise Coach is a much safer fitness option. Each location meets or exceeds its local, state and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines. Systemwide:
- The Exercise Coach is a proud user of E.P.A. registered MicroShield 360™ antiviral spray
- One-on-one private or semi-private sessions with no more than four clients per trainer
- Workouts are scheduled by appointment only – no walk ins
- Employees undergo temperature checks before beginning shifts and wear masks
- Clients are required to use hand sanitizer (provided in all fitness studios) before workouts
- Coaches disinfect all equipment touch points before and after every session
- Workouts are 20 minutes, minimizing client time outside their homes
Outfitted with high-tech computerized machines, The Exercise Coach's personalized programs are optimized for efficiency, resulting in two 20-minute workouts per week that are unmatched in effectiveness with even seven days a week of traditional exercise. The Exercise Coach's technology is combined with the guidance of certified coaches to provide a perfect fit for any fitness level. Sessions blend strength and interval cardio training.
The Exercise Coach captures the more reluctant exercise consumer — people who are either too busy to spend several hours or days per week at a gym, dislike the gym scene or fear injuring themselves. Rather than competing with gyms to court the most athletic people, The Exercise Coach offers privacy, convenience and guidance to change the quality of life for people who are less familiar with fitness successes.
About The Exercise Coach
Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011 and has nearly 90 studios nationwide. In addition, The Exercise Coach began its international expansion in Japan in 2017 with 25 locations there today. The goal is to have 250 U.S. units and 100 units open in Japan by the end of 2022.