HOUSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NanoVapor Biotech, a division of NanoVapor Inc., announces a newly formed Executive Advisory team to address innovation in pandemic mitigation using nanotechnology on an industrial scale.
Dr. Russell Chew – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Chew holds a Doctoral Degree from University of Southern California with undergraduate studies from Stanford University. His prior positions include President and Chief Operating Office for JetBlue Airlines, Chief Operating Officer for the Federal Aviation Administration, Managing Director of System Operations for American Airlines, and Managing Partner at NEXA Capital Partners.
Dr. Maurizio Miglietta – Clinical Medical Director. Dr. Miglietta is a Regional Dean and Professor of Surgery at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is the former Chief of Acute Care Surgery at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Miglietta founded and serves as Director of the Homeland Security Mobile Trauma Unit. From 2004 - 2014, he served as Physician Advisor to the United States Secret Service and continues to support various federal agencies with medical support. Dr. Miglietta has authored and co-authored more than thirty peer-reviewed publications and is dual board certified in Surgery and Critical Care.
Dr. Emmanuel Fombu – Clinical Director of Nanotechnology. Dr. Fombu currently serves as Vice President on the Biopharma team at Locust Walk. Prior to Locust Walk, Dr. Fombu held multiple senior leadership roles in drug development, medical affairs, business development and Licensing and digital innovation at some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies where he successfully launched drugs in multiple therapeutic areas like CNA, Cardiovascular, Immunology, Oncology and Gene Therapy. Dr. Fombu serves as an external advisory board member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's nanotechnology "MIT.nano" project.
Dorottya Nagy-Szakal - Clinical Director of Microbiology. Dr. Dora received her Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy degree's from Semmelweis University School of Medicine, Budapest, Hungary. Dr. Nagy-Szakal currently holds a Research Assistant Professor position at the Department of Cell Biology, College of Medicine, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and the Chief Medical Officer for Biotia Inc., where she is responsible for the clinical molecular diagnostics lab that uses advanced DNA/RNA sequencing techniques and AI-powered reporting for clinical interpretation and pandemic response. She has a strong background as a clinical physician and impressive experience in microbiology, infectious disease and translational medicine as a post-doctoral research scientist at Texas Children's Hospital and Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity in New York. Her industry expertise is deep rooted in academic and translational research with 25+ peer reviewed publications and 2 book chapters in the fields of Microbiome, Neuroscience, Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases and Public Health. Dr. Nagy-Szakal has been a UN invited panelist and speaker, President of the New York Hungarian Scientific Society, Director of Community and Partnerships/Co-founder of the Hungarian Idea Exchange.
About NanoVapor Biotech
NanoVapor Inc. is a Texas company focusing on delivering practical solutions to real-world problems using nanotechnologies for the Energy, Marine, Aviation and Biotech industries. The patented NanoVapor Vapor System dramatically reduces greenhouse gas and carbon vapor emissions.
NanoVapor Biotech, a division of NanoVapor Inc., has developed the Microbial Suppression System which creates a submicroscopic molecular coating inhibiting the growth of microorganisms and helps prevent the growth and spread of bacteria. This durable nano-coating, 1000 times thinner than a sheet of paper, can continue to provide lasting antimicrobial protection that can keep surfaces mold-free for months. General information can be found at https://www.nanovapor.com/