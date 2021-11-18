ROCHELLE, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NDA Partners Vice President of Operations, Eric Fish, announced today that Chad Roy, MSPH, PhD, an expert aerobiologist with a focus on respiratory health and airborne infectious diseases, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant.
Dr. Roy is Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the Tulane University School of Medicine and Adjunct Professor, Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. He also serves as Director of Biodefense Research Programs and core scientist in the Division of Microbiology of the Tulane National Primate Research Center. His research focuses on infectious disease aerobiology and the communicability of airborne disease, aerosol ecology and transmission of infectious bioaerosols, animal models of infection, and vaccine and therapeutics evaluation using advanced aerosol infection models. Earlier in his career, he was a Principal Investigator in the Center for Aerobiological Sciences for the US Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID).
According to Dr. Carl Peck, Manager of NDA Partners' drug development practice, "Dr. Roy's expertise in respiratory health and airborne infectious diseases with an emphasis on product development for highly infectious agents will be valuable to our clients developing therapies and vaccines for communicable airborne diseases. Dr. Roy is a welcome addition to NDA Partners' team of Expert Consultants."
Dr. Roy received his doctoral degree in preventative medicine from the University of Iowa and Master of Science in Public Health degree from Tulane University, School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.
About NDA Partners
NDA Partners, a ProPharma Group company, is a life sciences management consulting and contract development organization focused on providing product development and regulatory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries worldwide. The highly experienced Expert Consultants in NDA Partners include three former FDA Center Directors; the former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Science Officer at the United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP); an international team of more than 100 former pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agency senior executives; and an extensive roster of highly proficient experts in specialized areas including nonclinical development, toxicology, pharmacokinetics, CMC, medical device design control and quality systems, clinical development, regulatory submissions, and development program management. Services include product development and regulatory strategy, product development program design and management, expert consulting, functional teams, project-based solutions, and clinical trial design and management.
