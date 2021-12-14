SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Chris Chui of San Francisco Dental Wellness offers top-of-the-line treatment for snoring and sleep apnea, as well as TMJ disorders. His total wellness approach to healing has helped many patients move forward with better oral health, overall health, and increased quality of life.
According to Dr. Chui, "You have to incorporate all aspects of dentistry together when treating a patient. You can't just handle cavities and crowns without addressing the breathing issues, the neck pain, the headaches, and everything else tied to a patient's overall wellbeing."
Sleep medicine involves getting to the root cause of conditions such as snoring and sleep apnea. Both conditions often deal with disruptions in the airway, and, if left untreated, can lead to further health complications. With the help of the most advanced oral appliances, the airway can remain open during sleep. The results have a very positive impact on the life of patients.
TMJ disorders can be painful and burdensome, often impacting daily responsibilities. Without treatment, this disorder will not go away. Dr. Chui and his team can treat TMJ disorders using nonsurgical treatments such as Botox and stabilization splints. Or, for more severe cases, Dr. Chui performs surgical treatments including jaw joint replacements.
Dr. Chui holds the honor of being one of a select number of dentists who are double-boarded in Dental Sleep Medicine with the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine and the American Sleep and Breathing Academy. Dr. Chui is also the Clinical Director for the San Francisco VA Medical Center's Dental Sleep Medicine Program and the previous president of Northern California Academy of General Dentistry. In addition, Dr. Chui has been recognized with Mastership of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD) which requires an extensive amount of training.
Residents in and around San Francisco can take advantage of Dr. Chui's extensive knowledge and dedication to the field of sleep medicine and TMJ disorders.
About San Francisco Dental Wellness
San Francisco Dental Wellness is a full-service dental practice offering services in general dentistry, restorative dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as sedation dentistry. Dr. Chui and his team specialize in sleep medicine and treating TMJ disorders.
To learn more and schedule an appointment with San Francisco Dental Wellness, prospective patients can call (415) 781-1944, visit the website at https://www.sanfranciscodentalwellness.com, or visit the office located at 130 Sansome Street, San Francisco, CA 94104.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE San Francisco Dental Wellness