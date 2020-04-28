LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global need for personal protective equipment created by COVID-19 has inspired Hillerich & Bradsby Co. (H&B) to enter the non-medical face mask market. The historic company has introduced Maskonic™ antibacterial masks, which are reusable, water repellent, and treated with a bactericide that lasts for up to 10 washes.
"Given the current health crisis and the need for protective equipment, we're joining the fight against the spread of COVID-19," said H&B President & CEO John Hillerich. His family-owned company manufactures wood baseball bats for Wilson Sporting Goods' Louisville Slugger® brand, operates the renowned Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, and produces and sells award-winning Bionic™ gloves.
"We've channeled our Bionic glove production and supply chain to offer Maskonic non-medical masks for the general public," Hillerich said. "Our factory's expertise is in cutting and sewing materials, so this was a natural progression, particularly in a time of global crisis."
Maskonic face masks are sold in four-packs for $16.99. Shipping is free. The four-pack pricing equates to $4.25 per mask, and they can be worn multiple times.
They're available at www.maskonic.com and www.bionicgloves.com. A portion of proceeds from sales will go to Feeding America food banks, which feed more than 46 million Americans in need.
"It's been said that 'from crisis comes opportunity,'" Hillerich said. "Like many companies impacted by COVID-19, we've had little revenue coming in over the past six weeks. Maskonic provides an opportunity for H&B to create a revenue stream, provide an important service to the public, and allow us to support Feeding America."
H&B has evolved its business over its 164 years. Starting in 1856 as a woodturner making butter churns, balusters, and porch railings, it took 28 years before the company made its first baseball bat, the world-renowned Louisville Slugger®. Sixty years would pass before H&B made its first golf club. The company would pivot to make gunstocks, tank pins, and Billy Clubs for the military during World War II. H&B started its Bionic gloves division nearly 20 years ago when a chance encounter with orthopedic hand surgeon Dr. James Kleinert happened during a museum visit. Now, because of COVID-19, H&B adds Maskonic to its product line.
"Is this a continuing and sustainable business for us? We don't know the answer to that yet as this 'new normal' world evolves," Hillerich said. "Either way, H&B looks forward to the day, soon hopefully, when we can get back to making wood bats and re-open our museum."
H&B will be shipping masks to the homes of all of its employees for their families' protection during the COVID-19 crisis.
Press Contact:
Rachel Albritton: 502-905-5170
Rick Redman: 502-741-3362
Related Images
maskonic-mask.jpg
Maskonic Mask