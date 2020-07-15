HILL_ROM_HOLDINGS_INC_LOGO.jpg
By Hillrom

CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a fiscal 2020 fourth quarter dividend of $0.22 per share payable on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.88 per share.

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Contact: 

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice

Contact:

Lorna Williams, Executive


President, Corporate


Director, Investor Relations and


Development, Strategy and


Strategy


Investor Relations

Phone:

312-233-7799

Phone:

312-819-9387

Email:

lorna.williams@hillrom.com

Email:

marykay.ladone@hillrom.com    





Media

Contact:

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone:

312-819-7268

Email:

howard.karesh@hillrom.com

 

