HILL_ROM_HOLDINGS_INC_LOGO.jpg
By Hillrom

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a fiscal 2021 first quarter dividend of $0.22 per share payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.88 per share.

About Hillrom
 Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

 

CONTACT INFORMATION



Investor Relations


Contact:

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations


Contact:

Lorna Williams, Executive Director, Investor Relations and Strategy

Phone:

312-819-9387


Phone:

312-233-7799

Email: 

marykay.ladone@hillrom.com


Email:

lorna.williams@hillrom.com






Media




Contact:

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications




Phone:

312-819-7268 




Email:

howard.karesh@hillrom.com




 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.