Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

 By Hillrom, KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced that it will present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. John Groetelaars, Hillrom's president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time via webcast and will host virtual one-on-one meetings immediately following.

The live webcast of Hillrom's presentation can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event for a period of 90 days. 

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION







Investor Relations



Contact:      Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice President,

                     Corporate Development, Strategy and

                     Investor Relations

Phone:         312-819-9387

Email:          marykay.ladone@hillrom.com

Contact:      Lorna Williams, Executive Director,

                     Investor Relations and Strategy 

Phone:         312-233-7799

Email:          lorna.williams@hillrom.com





Media

Contact:      Howard Karesh, Vice President,

                     Corporate Communications

Phone:         312-819-7268                               

Email:          howard.karesh@hillrom.com

 



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-to-present-at-keybanc-capital-markets-life-sciences--medtech-investor-forum-301244466.html

SOURCE Hillrom

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.