CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced that it will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021. Barbara Bodem, Hillrom's SVP & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time via webcast and will host virtual one-on-one meetings immediately following.
The live webcast of Hillrom's presentation can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event for a period of 90 days.
About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care™. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.
SOURCE Hillrom