SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinge Health, the world's first and most complete Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic™, is acquiring the maker of Enso, a groundbreaking and clinically validated non-invasive, non-addictive technology used to help people with musculoskeletal (MSK) pain.
Four in five employers and health plans with a digital MSK solution partner with Hinge Health, who is once again pioneering new ground in digital MSK care. The Hinge Health Enso is the most advanced technology for electrical nerve stimulation—which for decades has been clinically proven to reduce pain. In the past, non-invasive forms of electrical stimulation delivered low-frequency impulses that provided limited pain relief. In contrast, high-frequency pulse devices deliver more immediate and long-lasting pain relief, but historically have needed surgical implantation. Enso's proprietary breakthrough is, in being both high-frequency and non-invasive, delivering non-addictive pain relief within seconds.
"Combining Hinge Health's Digital MSK Clinic with Enso's non-invasive high-frequency impulse technology opens a new world of pain management. Now Hinge Health's members can access the same clinically effective solution we've recommended to thousands of our own patients," said Dr. Amitabh Gulati, director of the Chronic Pain Fellowship at Cornell's Weil School of Medicine and president of the World Academy of Pain Medicine.
In any given year, 50% of adults will seek treatment for persistent MSK pain, with mixed results. Among the thousands who have already used the Hinge Health Enso, nearly 9 in 10 experienced clinically significant pain relief, with each person experiencing an average 56% reduction in pain.
Employers and health plans that offer Hinge Health's Digital MSK Clinic will be providing their population with the most clinically proven and trusted MSK solution available.
"Enso's immediate, clinically validated pain relief complements our existing motion sensor technology and comprehensive clinical team," said Dr. Jeffrey Krauss, chief medical officer at Hinge Health.
Patients will benefit by having access to the only wearable pain management solution that is:
1. Strong, long-lasting, and non-addictive: In clinical trials, Enso delivered pain relief within seconds that was 3x greater than average opioid pain reduction, with none of its side effects.
2. Convenient: Enso is completely wireless and can be worn anywhere on the body, even during exercise.
3. Adaptive: Over time, Enso will personalize its stimulation patterns for you, leading to improved pain relief.
4. Able to shorten disability: Enso has been shown to help members on long-term leave return to work sooner.
5. Covered by workers' compensation: Enso is already covered for workers' compensation–related claims, and Hinge Health will continue investments in this space.
The Hinge Health Enso is particularly suited to help members avoid elective surgery and unnecessary opioid prescriptions. By integrating Enso with the industry's most comprehensive clinical care model - Hinge Health continues to go beyond digital physical therapy to drive the best outcomes and highest cost savings for employer and health plan clients.
"We've spent almost a decade developing Enso's high-frequency impulse technology to deliver unparalleled, non-invasive pain relief. It's so exciting to work with Hinge Health to advance our original mission to offer this technology to the millions of people in need of relief," said Shaun Rahimi, Enso founder and CEO.
About Hinge Health
Hinge Health is pioneering the world's most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic. We reduce MSK pain, opioid use, and surgeries by pairing advanced wearable technology with a comprehensive clinical care team, including doctors of physical therapy, physicians, health coaches, and more. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is the #1 Digital MSK Clinic for health plans and employers, including Boeing, Salesforce, and US Foods. Learn more at http://www.hingehealth.com.
