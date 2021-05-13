SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinge Health is honored to be featured on Inc. magazine's 2021 list of Best Workplaces. The award results from a comprehensive evaluation of American companies that created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams worked in-person or remotely. In a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, Hinge Health employees rated the company 92 out of 100 for management effectiveness, fostering employee growth, benefits, and perks.
Hinge Health is a rapidly-growing digital health company that has pioneered the world's most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic. With back and joint pain affecting 1 in 2 Americans and a top cost driver for employers and health plans, Hinge Health's comprehensive clinical care team and advanced wearable technology reduces musculoskeletal (MSK) pain, opioid use, unnecessary surgeries, and medical costs.
Hinge Health is the #1 Digital MSK Clinic for over 300 employers and health plans, including Boeing, Salesforce, and US Foods. The company has raised $426M to date and is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Portland, Seattle, and other key US cities as well as a large dispersed, remote workforce even prior to the pandemic.
"With a mission to help millions of Americans with chronic pain get their lives back on track through our Digital MSK Clinic, we strive to nurture a supportive, humble, and transparent environment that helps our team do the best work of their careers. We believe that our culture of resilience and hustle is what enables us to fulfill our wildly ambitious mission," said Daniel Perez, co-founder and CEO of Hinge Health.
"This honor reflects Hinge Health's commitment to hire the highest-performing talent made up of people who value a cohesive, mission-driven company culture and workplace," said Nancy Vitale, Hinge Health chief people officer.
Hinge Health team members shared 831 comments on the survey, which rated the company as having "highly engaged employees." The team more than doubled in size in 2020 and is expected to reach 1,000 people by the end of 2021.
Some of the company's unique benefits and culture include a $3000 mental health stipend and mental health days in place long before the pandemic hit, an open and transparent communication style where weekly executive meetings are open to any employee to attend, and a "learn-it-all" instead of "know-it-all" attitude that encourages employees to have a growth mindset, fail forward, and learn continuously. Whether it's virtual holiday mixology and chef parties or self care, DEI, and empowerment workshops led by the company's Employee Resource Groups, the company nurtured a culture of support and camaraderie throughout the pandemic. In addition, Hinge Health's monthly employee awards recognize individuals that embody the company's values of resilience, hustle, learning, and being frugal - all values that helped the workforce during a global pandemic and recession.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
