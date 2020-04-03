DES PLAINES, Ill., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in Illinois, welcomes Hinsdale Orthopaedic Associates, S.C. to our practice as of April 1, 2020. Hinsdale Orthopaedic Associates team of 31 physicians and eight locations will join IBJI's large network of physicians, rehabilitation, and imaging services.
With our combined resources, we are better able to support each other and our patients as medical care continues to evolve, by sharing the best practices for patient care.
Dr. Giridhar Burra, President of Hinsdale Orthopaedic Associates, expressed his enthusiasm at this merger, "As we enter our 71st year as an independent orthopedic group, we are very excited to be joining with another independent, physician-owned group like IBJI. Joining IBJI gives us the ability to maintain our mission of offering cost-effective, world class care to our patients as our primary focus."
Hinsdale Orthopaedic physicians represent a wide range of orthopedic subspecialties to treat patients. Hinsdale Orthopaedic Associates will continue to provide high quality orthopedic care, now under the IBJI name to help patients move better, live better.
With the addition of Hinsdale Orthopaedic Associates, IBJI expands to the south and western-suburbs of Elmhurst, Hinsdale, Joliet, Munster, Naperville, New Lenox, Western Springs, and Westmont.
Hinsdale Orthopaedic physician providers, office locations, and contact phone numbers will not be affected by this change. Current patients do not need to take any action to continue seeking care from our practice.
If you are a current patient and have questions, please call 630-323-6116.
About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com.