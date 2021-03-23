SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiPaaS Inc., a healthcare technology company delivering AI-powered Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and CMS Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) Interoperability products, announced today that it has entered into an OEM agreement with Boomi, Inc., a Dell Technologies company, to use Boomi iPaaS to accelerate HiPaaS EDI and Interoperability implementations.
Boomi is already utilized by many HiPaaS customers and with this expanded relationship, HiPaaS is poised to increase the functionality and value it provides to the healthcare industry in both the payer and provider markets. Boomi's power and flexibility as an integration platform combined with the HiPaaS data management, visualization, advanced business rules, and ability to incorporate predictive modeling into the business data flow, form a solution that can address the ever-changing complexities of today's healthcare environment.
HiPaaS' implementation team has already helped some of today's top healthcare companies to realize the benefits of their products for EDI, interoperability and in-stream/real-time predictive modeling. This agreement improves healthcare providers' opportunity to deliver these benefits to their customers in an efficacious and high-value manner.
"The partnership between Boomi and HiPaaS continues to grow, and together we are able to solve ongoing healthcare challenges and quickly enable newer technologies such as AI/ML in a complex EDI and FHIR Interop environment," said David Tavolaro, Vice President of Global Alliances at Boomi.
"Boomi's flexible integration platform provides us the ability to quickly enable HiPaaS in a complex healthcare architecture," said Sandeep Deokule, CEO, HiPaaS. "As we expand upon our agreement with Boomi, we are able to provide even greater value to our customers."
About HiPaaS Inc.
HiPaaS Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA. Originally, HiPaaS was part of DevCool Inc., launched in 2017 to address interoperability and data analytics issues within the Healthcare industry.
