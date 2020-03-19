SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Premium Packaging (www.hippopackaging.com), a leading provider of custom packaging and branding solutions to the legal cannabis industry, has partnered with KacePack to become its first distributor in the United States. With Hippo's strong on-the-ground presence in key markets, plus KacePack's development team in Asia, the two companies will be able to provide best-in-class packaging solutions to the North American cannabis market.
Hippo is a multiple award-winning packaging and branding agency. The company is known for creating some of the most interesting and effective packaging solutions in the cannabis industry.
"We are happy to be named the first distributor of KacePack in the United States," notes Julia Gosnell, Co-Founder and COO of Hippo. "This step will strengthen our supply chain so that we can continue to provide our clients with beautiful packaging solutions during these especially challenging times."
JP Papaioannou, VP of Sales at KacePack added: "Hippo's management team impresses us with their professionalism, ability to generate consumer interest, and deepen customer loyalties. We are excited to work together and produce packaging solutions that will delight our customers."
KacePack works with some of the leading cannabis brands in North America. With extensive manufacturing capabilities in Asia and in-house engineering and design teams, KacePack's CR compliant product line ranges from tins to glass to various plastics. The company's management team has over 40+ years of experience living and working in the APAC region and are all multi-lingual, native English speakers.
Hippo Premium Packaging provides compelling, unique, and innovative packaging and branding solutions to the cannabis and hemp industries. As a multiple international award-winning agency, Hippo's design, compliance, branding, printing and production teams work together to create packaging solutions that build powerful brands and sell more products.
KacePack provides packaging solutions to the cannabis, wine and spirits industries. KacePack also provides automation options to ensure product freshness. The company is headquartered in Asia and has an international team of engineers, account managers and design professionals. The company has serviced the cannabis industry for over three years.
