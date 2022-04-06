HippoTherapy Helps is a new 501c3 nonprofit charity providing an online hub for all things equine therapy. HippoTherapy Helps also works to provide funding and access to therapeutic treatment.
MIDLOTHIAN, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HippoTherapy Helps, a non-profit foundation focused on helping more people with disabilities access the benefits of equine therapy, is proud and excited to announce the launch of Hippotherapy Hub, an online hub that connects people looking for equine therapy with providers and other valuable resources. HippoTherapy Helps is a new 501c3 nonprofit charity providing an online hub for all things equine therapy. HippoTherapy Helps also works to provide funding and access to therapeutic treatment and support.
Hippotherapy uses horses for therapies and treatments, providing an effective, non-traditional option for reaching therapy goals. Directed by a licensed therapist, horse handler, and trained therapy horse, hippotherapy has been shown to bring life-changing results, particularly to people with autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, and PTSD. In addition to improving balance, strength, language, and sensory regulation, the emotional bond and gentle connection that takes place between riders and their horses can lead to continued growth and healing.
At HippoTherapy Helps, bringing equine therapy to all who need it is the goal. Our online community highlights multiple nationwide equine therapy programs and events by zip code, making it simple to locate providers in your area. Our Hippotherapy House campus will include several state-of-the-art assisted-living homes for adults with autism, recreational facilities, and access to a full-time equine-therapeutic riding program. This full time living facility is designed to be the "forever home of our residents" providing a safe space for them to live out their adult lives once their parents and caregivers are gone. Hippotherapy Helps is committed to providing these living facilities regardless to the applicant's ability to pay.
With our supportive online community hub and our ASD adult residential assisted living campus, HippoTherapy Helps is creating a place that centers around the healing of the whole being.
Media Contact
Gwen Chase, Hippotherapy Helps, Inc, 1 8049988314, gwen@hippotherapyhelps.com
SOURCE Hippotherapy Helps, Inc