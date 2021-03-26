GUILFORD, Maine, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Puritan Medical Products—North America's largest manufacturer of COVID-19 testing swabs—announced plans to hire for all positions, launching a new advertising campaign aimed at job-seekers in Maine. With more than 1,200 employees at its Guilford and Pittsfield facilities, the Maine-based company—which has operated in the state for over 100 years—plans to add hundreds of more workers to meet demand for testing swabs. This includes positions in engineering, information technology, and operations management, among other departments.
As part of its campaign, Puritan will also expand its business operations into a new office space in Falmouth, which is scheduled to open in Fall 2021. The company's Falmouth location will house new employees and broaden its presence in Greater Portland and the rest of Southern Maine. Puritan's campaign is part of the broader "Works for ME" effort, which encourages job-seekers in Maine to explore careers in trade industries. To boost the state's economy, Puritan will donate part of its advertising spend to the Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation, which provides financial assistance to those pursuing a career in the trades.
"Our mission here at NEWS CENTER Maine is to make life better for Mainers. Working with companies like Puritan Medical Products supports our Works for ME efforts to motivate prospective students by raising awareness about career opportunities right here in Maine. We are proud to work with these companies that help fund the Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Program," said Adrienne Beaulieu, director of marketing at NEWS CENTER Maine.
Job-seekers interested in Puritan would join a rapidly growing company that is dedicated to cooperation, innovation, and the highest quality of production. As one of the world's leading manufacturers of swab, diagnostic, and specimen collection products, Puritan's "can-do" spirit has allowed it to grow exponentially in the past year, turning a public-health crisis into an unprecedented opportunity to serve Americans nationwide.
"Maine's trade industries are in desperate need of local talent, reinvigorating the trades that built our state and America writ large," said David Sands, a spokesman for WorksForME. "We are proud to work with Puritan as they respond to the COVID-19 crisis and accelerate production of testing swabs for all Americans. By joining Puritan, job-seekers will be embraced by a family-owned, innovative company with roots in Maine that stretch back more than 100 years."
